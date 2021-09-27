Biden Takes Questions From Reporters While Getting COVID Booster Shot
‘IMPORTANT’
President Joe Biden received his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot live on camera on Monday afternoon, answering questions from reporters the whole time the Pfizer jab was administered. With the Food and Drug Administration approving Pfizer booster shots for Americans older than 65, frontline workers, and people with underlying health risks, the 78-year-old president rolled up his sleeve and took the shot. “Boosters are important, but the most important thing we need to do is get more people vaccinated,” Biden said, adding that roughly a quarter of American adults have yet to get even one vaccine shot. “That distinct minority is causing an awful lot of damage for the rest of the country. This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”
While receiving the shot, Biden—who has been criticized by the media over his accessibility—took several questions from the White House press corps, including whether First Lady Jill Biden would also get a booster and how many Americans need to be totally vaccinated in order for the country to return to normal. Saying he believes the “vast majority” of Americans should get their shots, the president admitted that he’s “not a scientist” before insisting that a “quarter of the country can’t go unvaccinated.”