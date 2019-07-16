CHEAT SHEET
‘THIS GUY IS A BULLY’
Joe Biden Tells ‘Flat Racist’ Trump He Should Go Home
Joe Biden has issued an unequivocal condemnation of Donald Trump’s tweets about four congresswomen of color, saying the shocking statements were “flat racist” and that Trump himself should “go home.” The frontrunner for the Democratic nomination for president said Monday evening that Trump’s tweets were a “racist attack” and criticized Republicans for staying silent on them. “Most Republicans won’t call the president’s tweets racist. It’s incredibly disappointing,” he said. “The way he spoke about four members of Congress, no matter what you think as a politician, he talks about going back to the awful countries that they’re from —Brooklyn, Michigan,” Biden said. “It’s a flat, racist attack.” Biden was speaking at a party hosted by former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack. The former vice president went on to say: “[Trump] should go home.”