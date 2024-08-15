Joe Biden Tells Influencers: ‘I’m Looking for a Job’

President Joe Biden is starting to see the funny side. On Wednesday, he cracked a joke about his need to find work after he dramatically dropped his re-election bid, telling a group of influencers at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building that they are “the future.” “You break through in ways that I think are going to change the entire dynamic of the way in which we communicate, and that’s why I invited you to the White House, because I’m looking for a job,” he said, getting a big laugh from the crowd. The 81-year-old, who made TikTok videos during his ill-fated campaign, also joked about becoming an online content creator himself when he leaves office. “You think—when I retire, where do you think I’m going?” he said, according to The New York Times. “I got contacts, man, you all think I’m kidding.”