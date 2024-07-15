Joe Biden: I Was Wrong to Say ‘Put Trump in The Bullseye’

President Joe Biden on Monday apologized for his recent “put Trump in a bullseye” comment during a call with donors–a phrase MAGA supporters seized on after the failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

In a new interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt, a clip of which was released by the network ahead of airing at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, Biden said he didn't mean to use the word.

“It was a mistake to use the word,” Biden said.

He stammered a bit before continuing, “I didn’t say crosshairs. I meant bullseye—focus on it. Focus on what he’s doing. Focus on his policies. Focus on the number of lies he told in the debate.”

Politico reported last week that Biden, during a call with donors to his campaign, said, “I have one job, and that’s to beat Donald Trump. I’m absolutely certain I’m the best person to be able to do that. So, we’re done talking about the debate, it’s time to put Trump in a bullseye,” Biden said.