Biden to Unveil COVID Task Force on Monday Led by Former Surgeon General: Report

President-elect Joe Biden plans to name a new 12-member COVID-19 task force on Monday, according to Axios—a clear sign of his priorities as he transitions to the White House. Former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler, and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith from Yale University will lead the task force as the three co-chairs. Biden said on Friday night that voters have “given us a mandate for action on COVID, the economy, climate change [and] systemic racism.”