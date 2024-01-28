Read it at NBC News
Amid floundering support with some demographics of his own party, President Joe Biden will enlist former Democratic commanders-in-chief Bill Clinton and Barack Obama for a spring fundraiser, NBC News reported. The all-star event, which has never been done before, reflects the Biden campaign’s growing re-election effort as the November contest shapes up to be a rematch with former election-denier-in-chief Donald Trump. Biden’s popularity has plummeted particularly with young voters over his support of Israel in its war in the Gaza Strip with Hamas.