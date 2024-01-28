CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Biden to Enlist Clinton, Obama in New All-Star Campaign Bid: Report

    THE POWER OF THREE

    Amanda Yen

    Breaking News Intern

    President Joe Biden and former U.S. President Barack Obama

    Mark Makela/Getty Images

    Amid floundering support with some demographics of his own party, President Joe Biden will enlist former Democratic commanders-in-chief Bill Clinton and Barack Obama for a spring fundraiser, NBC News reported. The all-star event, which has never been done before, reflects the Biden campaign’s growing re-election effort as the November contest shapes up to be a rematch with former election-denier-in-chief Donald Trump. Biden’s popularity has plummeted particularly with young voters over his support of Israel in its war in the Gaza Strip with Hamas.

    Read it at NBC News