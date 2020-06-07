Joe Biden to Meet With George Floyd’s Family Ahead of Funeral
Joe Biden will meet with George Floyd’s family in Houston on Monday ahead of Floyd’s funeral, which will be held the following day.
Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police two weeks ago ignited protests against police brutality across the globe. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and ex-veep is expected to offer his condolences to the family and record a video message for mourners attending the private funeral services. He will not attend the service to avoid the disruption that would be caused by his Secret Service detail.
Biden has criticized President Donald Trump for his response to the protests resulting from Floyd’s death, asserting that the president “has turned this country into a battlefield driven by old resentments and fresh fears.” The trip to Houston marks Biden’s farthest journey from his Delaware home since stay-at-home orders were first issued this spring.