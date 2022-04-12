Biden to OK Year-Round E15 Gasoline to Combat Monster Inflation
PUMPING IT UP
Joe Biden is expected to announce Tuesday an emergency waiver to allow year-round sales of E15 gasoline, which contains 15 percent ethanol, to fight rising pump prices. The move could cut 10 cents off a gallon of gas. E15 is usually banned from June to mid-September for air-quality reasons. Donald Trump allowed year-round sales of E15, and Biden officials sought to cast today’s move as “distinct from” Trump’s action as it is “based on the current circumstance, which is a fuel-supply emergency.” The pace of U.S. price rises is likely to make headlines again later Tuesday with inflation data expected to show prices rising at the fastest rate in more than 16 years, with the White House saying Monday it expected March’s Consumer Price Index headline inflation number to be “extraordinarily elevated.”