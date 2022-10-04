Joe Biden Told Me He Will Run Again in 2024, Al Sharpton Says
SECOND THOUGHTS
President Biden told Rev. Al Sharpton that he was planning to run for a second term during a private White House conversation last month, Sharpton told his National Action Network staff later that day. While posing for a photograph with Sharpton in the Roosevelt Room, Biden told him: “I’m doing it again,” according to an official at NAN recounting Sharpton’s version of events. “I’m going,” the president is said to have added. Biden’s allies have said they believe he will seek another term, but so far the president has not made an unequivocal declaration on the issue, at least in part to avoid activating campaign finance rules. It’s also not yet clear how much Democrats actually want Biden on the ticket, with one recent poll suggesting that only 35 percent of Dems and Democrat-leaning independents hope he’ll secure the nomination.