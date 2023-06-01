CHEAT SHEET
Joe Biden Trips and Falls Onstage at Air Force Academy Graduation
Read it at The Hill
Joe Biden took a tumble on Thursday, tripping and falling onstage at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony right after handing out the last diploma. In response to the video footage circulating on social media, White House officials say POTUS is okay. “He’s fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands,” Ben LaBolt, the White House Communications Director, said in a tweet. After the fall, Biden was quickly helped up and made his way back to his seat. It was a minor incident, but one of many stumbles from the president that have gone viral online due to concerns over Biden’s age. The 80-year-old is already the oldest sitting president in U.S. history as he prepares for his 2024 re-election campaign.