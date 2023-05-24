CHEAT SHEET
Joe Biden Trolls DeSantis’ Glitchy Twitter Spaces Campaign Launch
Joe Biden hilariously trolled Ron DeSantis’ haphazard campaign launch on Twitter spaces alongside Elon Musk after the site repeatedly crashed. As Musk expressed his frustration over the continuing technical issues that caused his chat with DeSantis to be delayed, President Joe Biden struck at exactly the right time with a simple line: “This link works.” The attached link contained a donation page “to reelect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.” The Twitter spaces chat eventually returned, with David Sacks saying they were “breaking new ground.” DeSantis said he chose the Spaces chat because of his apparent learnings from COVID, where he realized the “truth was censored repeatedly.”