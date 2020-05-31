Joe Biden Visits Site of George Floyd Protests in Delaware
Former Vice President Joe Biden visited the site of Saturday night’s Wilmington, Delaware, protests on Sunday, saying that “we are a nation in pain, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us.” The presumptive Democratic nominee posted a picture of himself wearing a mask while kneeling before a man and child in his home state. “We are a nation enraged, but we cannot allow our rage to consume us. We are a nation exhausted, but we will not allow our exhaustion to defeat us,” Biden said. The former vice president was seen taking pictures with Wilmington people, who were heard on video saying “you’ve got to get this crazy guy out of office” and “save us.” Biden said in a statement: “As President, I will help lead this conversation—and more importantly, I will listen, just as I did today visiting the site of last night's protests in Wilmington.”