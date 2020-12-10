Biden Will Disinfect the White House After Trump Moves Out
SPRING CLEANING
Prior to Joe Biden’s move into the White House, the presidential residence will receive a much-needed deep cleaning treatment, a spokesperson for the General Services Administration has revealed to Politico. There have been over 40 COVID-19-positive people in President Donald Trump’s circle, raising questions about the dangers that will be lurking when Biden’s team moves in. As recently as Wednesday, Trump appeared bare-faced during a Hanukkah party with hundreds of guests at the White House.
Since the coronavirus can stick to surfaces for days, the GSA has said it will deploy a team to “thoroughly clean and disinfect” all the surfaces in the East and West Wings of the White House. The building will also undergo “disinfectant misting services” to clean the air after the Trump team’s departure. Contrary to Trump, Biden and his team have been taking careful precautions to ensure the president-elect does not become infected with the virus. His team wears masks both indoors and outdoors when together, and much of the transition staff is still working remotely. That will continue into the first months of his administration, his team has said.