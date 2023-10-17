Joe Biden Will Visit Israel in ‘Critical Moment’ This Week
‘DEVELOP A PLAN’
U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday as it rages battle against Hamas militants in Gaza. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed the trip from Tel Aviv after the Biden admin carefully weighed up the risky visit, according to CNN, but after being invited by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the weekend, Biden was reportedly keen to take that risk. “He’s coming here at a critical moment for the region and for the world,” Blinken–who had come from an overnight meeting with Netanyahu–said at a press conference, adding the U.S. and Israel “have agreed to develop a plan that will enable humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organizations to reach civilians in Gaza.”
