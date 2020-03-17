Joe Biden Wins 2020 Washington State Primary

Read it at Associated Press
Former Vice President Joe Biden has been declared the winner of last week’s Washington state primary, Associated Press reports. Of the six states that held primaries on March 10, Biden won five of them—snagging victories in Missouri, Mississippi, Michigan, and Idaho. His rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was only able to win in North Dakota. Votes in Washington state were counted for almost a week with Biden and Sanders neck-and-neck, but Biden was able to hold on to a small lead.