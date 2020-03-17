CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Joe Biden Wins 2020 Washington State Primary

    BELATED VICTORY

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

    Former Vice President Joe Biden has been declared the winner of last week’s Washington state primary, Associated Press reports. Of the six states that held primaries on March 10, Biden won five of them—snagging victories in Missouri, Mississippi, Michigan, and Idaho. His rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was only able to win in North Dakota. Votes in Washington state were counted for almost a week with Biden and Sanders neck-and-neck, but Biden was able to hold on to a small lead.

    Read it at Associated Press
    ;