Biden Won’t Travel to Milwaukee for DNC Over Coronavirus Concerns
STAYING HOME
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will no longer travel to Milwaukee to accept his nomination at the Democratic National Convention later this month. Biden had planned to attend to deliver his acceptance speech in person, but the Democratic National Committee moved to scrap all in-person speakers Wednesday and switch to an entirely virtual convention due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Biden is expected to deliver his speech remotely from his home in Wilmington, Delaware. The revised convention will feature both pre-recorded and live broadcasts from speakers across the country. The decision marks a small shift, according to a statement from the DNC, as the convention had been planned to be almost entirely online prior to Wednesday.
“While we wish we could move forward with welcoming the world to beautiful Milwaukee in two weeks, we recognize protecting the health of our host community and everyone involved with this convention must be paramount,” Democratic National Convention CEO Joe Solmonese said.
The Republican National Convention will also be entirely virtual after months of controversy and venue changes. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he will “probably” deliver his acceptance speech at the White House.