Biden Wraps Up G20 Conference by Announcing ‘I’m Going to Bed’
OH JOE
Amid rising concerns among voters about his age, President Joe Biden wrapped up his post-G20 summit presser on Sunday night by telling reporters he was “going to bed.” Following an overseas trip that took him to India and Vietnam, the president took questions from reporters revolving around topics such as climate change, his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s decision to skip the G20 amid increasing tensions with the United States. With the local time after 9:30 p.m. and Biden having spent several long days in Asia, the president attempted to end the press conference with a pronouncement to the press corps. “I don’t know about you, but I’m going to go to bed,” he told reporters. To his credit, Biden quickly came back on stage and engaged with the press for another minute, but the “Sleepy Joe” narrative had already taken hold on Fox News. “He was rambling, near incoherent at some points and then ended the press conference saying he wanted to go to sleep,” anchor Dagen McDowell said moments after the news conference concluded.