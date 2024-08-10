Biden’s Beach Snooze Roils GOP: Who’s Running the Country?

President Joe Biden was spotted catching some rays at a Delaware beach, and the moment roiled some opponents to the core, claiming the moment showed an “unbelievable dereliction of duty.”

The RNC Research X account tweeted, “Biden—who held just one public event this week—is currently lounging on the beach in Delaware.” They added, “He has spent 40% of his entire presidency on vacation... Who is running the country?”

The tweet led to other social media commentators to pile on.

“Why is no one in Congress impeaching his lazy ass?!!!!!” said X user @JoeVeteranUSMC. Conservative host Cash Loren added, “Who is running the country? We still don't have an answer.”

And then of course came the comments about President Biden not actually being alive.

Commentator Malissa Canton said, “This really doesn’t help the ‘weekend at Bernie’s’ joke.” Another commentator added, “Can someone check to see he’s breathing.”

“Honestly its probably when most things get done. When they are not walking him around,” tweeted commentator David Smith, who describes themselves as an “engineer” who is “trying to base everything on fact and figures and not guesses,” adding, “Lets get rid of politicians.”

Since suspending his re-election campaign, President Biden has been in the news for securing the release of The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich, speaking out in support of setting term limits on the Supreme Court, and his first full interview since bowing out of the presidential race will air on sit-down interview since bowing out of the race will air on CBS News Sunday Morning on Aug. 11.