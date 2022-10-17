Biden’s Border Chief Accused of Falling Asleep in Meetings
DREAM
President Joe Biden’s most senior border official has been accused of falling asleep in important meetings, Politico reports. Six anonymous critics of Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus say he even dozed off during one meeting this year on how to deal with rising numbers of Venezuelans crossing the border into the U.S. Unidentified whistleblowers in the CBP also criticized Magnus’ engagement with his job more broadly, arguing that he hasn’t successfully built relationships with other agencies to deal with the influx of migrants. Former police chief Magnus, 61, defended his handling of the job, explaining that he has brief periods of tiredness as a result of his multiple sclerosis and that he had adjusted his medication to deal with the tiredness. “Ironically, the most common complaint I’ve received from colleagues is about my tendency to ask too many questions in meetings and my desire to know what some believe is more than necessary on various topics,” Magnus added.