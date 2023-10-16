Joe Biden’s Campaign Hops on Truth Social to Troll Donald Trump
‘FOR THE LOLZ’
Joe Biden’s campaign joined Truth Social on Monday to share a series of clips featuring Republicans giving him credit for his response on Israel—and attacking his predecessor, Donald Trump, who owns the platform. The account, which is under the handle @BidenHQ, wrote, “Well. Let’s see how this goes. Converts welcome,” in its first post. Rob Flaherty, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying, “A thing about campaigns is sometimes you just do things for the lolz.” Steven Cheung, the Trump campaign’s spokesperson, responded by saying: “[Biden’s] continuation of spreading misinformation to gaslight the American people in order to distract from his disastrous record won’t work, and they’ll be ratioed to oblivion.”