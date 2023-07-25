Biden’s Dog Commander Bit Multiple Secret Service Members: Report
RUH ROH
President Joe Biden’s presidential pets seem to have a favorite doggy treat—and it’s the Secret Service. Biden’s dog Commander, which he welcomed in 2021 following a series of biting attacks by his former pooch Major, has chomped on seven people in a span of only four months, the New York Post reported. Internal Secret Service communications reviewed by the Post showed the White House physician’s office sent an officer to a local hospital in 2022 after Commander munched on their arm and thigh. In another incident, Biden reportedly took the 2-year-old German Shepherd off his leash after watching a movie and the canine sank his teeth into a Secret Service member’s arm, leaving cuts and bruises. According to the obtained emails, some officers are fed up with Commander and think he needs to go to the doghouse. “What a joke… if it wasn’t their dog he would already have been put down—freaking clown needs a muzzle,” a Secret Service member wrote in one email.