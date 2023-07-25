CHEAT SHEET
    Biden’s Dog Commander Bit Multiple Secret Service Members: Report

    RUH ROH

    Isabella Ramirez

    Breaking News Intern

    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden look at their new dog Commander. Commander has reportedly bitten at least seven Secret Service officers in the span of four months.

    Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty

    President Joe Biden’s presidential pets seem to have a favorite doggy treat—and it’s the Secret Service. Biden’s dog Commander, which he welcomed in 2021 following a series of biting attacks by his former pooch Major, has chomped on seven people in a span of only four months, the New York Post reported. Internal Secret Service communications reviewed by the Post showed the White House physician’s office sent an officer to a local hospital in 2022 after Commander munched on their arm and thigh. In another incident, Biden reportedly took the 2-year-old German Shepherd off his leash after watching a movie and the canine sank his teeth into a Secret Service member’s arm, leaving cuts and bruises. According to the obtained emails, some officers are fed up with Commander and think he needs to go to the doghouse. “What a joke… if it wasn’t their dog he would already have been put down—freaking clown needs a muzzle,” a Secret Service member wrote in one email.

