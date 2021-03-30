Biden’s Dog Major Bit Another Person
WORSE THAN THE BARK
Joe Biden’s dog Major, the first rescue dog to inhabit the White House, bit a National Park Service employee on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday afternoon. It’s the second biting incident involving Major in the past month. First Lady Jill Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa said in a statement to CNN, “Yes, Major nipped someone on a walk. Out of an abundance of caution, the individual was seen by [the White House Medical Unit] and then returned to work without injury.” LaRosa added that Major is “still adjusting to his new surroundings.” Earlier this month, the Bidens sent the 3-year-old German Shepherd to their family home in Delaware from the White House after he sunk his teeth into a Secret Service agent, though the bite caused only a “minor” injury, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. The canine’s fate following this second incident has not been announced.