Biden’s First 100 Days Will Be the Biggest Since FDR’s

A few days after his 1933 inauguration, Franklin Roosevelt went to the Georgetown home of retired Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes to celebrate the eminent jurist’s 92nd birthday. After the new president left, Holmes summed him up: “A second-class intellect but a first-class temperament.”

The latter remains much more important. Roosevelt was a president with the humility and security to surround himself with the best people he could find to help lift the country in a dark time.

And so is Joe Biden. He’s been pitch-perfect lately, with a calming and cooperative temperament that fits this fraught national moment. And he caught a big break on his way in. Thanks to the results of the Georgia Senate run-offs, the Democrats will control both houses of Congress for the first time in a decade, which gives “Uncle Joe” a fighting chance to be an historic president.