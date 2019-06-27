Biden’s Going to Get Punched Hard Thursday Night. Will He Punch Back?

With Democrats in a mad dash to the progressive left (see Bernie Sanders wanting to cancel all student debt and Elizabeth Warren pushing reparations for same-sex couples), the question of the moment is this: Can Joe Biden survive the debates without being dragged in their direction?

The challenge is unique to the former vice president. This political all-star version of “Survivor” may have Biden fighting to kick 20-plus Democrats off the island. Meanwhile, Donald Trump will sit back on Mount Apprentice and gloat over having no real conservative opposition.

In an attempt to dethrone the presumed Democratic nominee, and in search of a breakout moment, Biden’s competitors—starting with Bernie Sanders, who needs to score at least one direct hit on Biden—are sure to relitigate his past stances and statements that were more appropriate in the ‘90s (the 1890s, in some cases). The incentives are tantalizing. But the unknown is this: How will Biden react when they attack him while the cameras are rolling this week?