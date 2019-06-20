Biden’s Way Rankles, but It May Be the Only Way

If a Democrat wins the White House in 2020, Joe Biden thinks Mitch McConnell will have an “epiphany” and work across party lines to solve the country’s problems.

Other Democratic candidates have scoffed at that idea, as Biden’s insistence that the impasse in our politics can be solved by persuasion and an aggressive use of the bully pulpit has exposed a rift within the Democratic Party over how hard to press for structural reform—and whether healing is even possible.

“You can shame people to do things the right way,” Biden said at a forum this week in Washington, “A National Call for Moral Revival,” organized by the Poor People’s Campaign.