Biden’s Iran Envoy Placed on Leave After Docs Investigation: Report
‘UNDER REVIEW’
Rob Malley, the Biden administration’s U.S. special envoy to Iran, was placed on unpaid leave after his security clearance was suspended due to an investigation by the State Department into his potential mishandling of classified information, CNN reported. Amid the investigation, Malley was kept in the post but was barred from access to top secret materials, a source told the network. He was only reportedly placed on leave Thursday afternoon. Malley told CNN his “security clearance is under review.” “I have not been provided any further information, but I expect the investigation to be resolved favorably and soon. In the meantime, I am on leave,” he said. A State Department spokesperson confirmed Malley was on leave and that Abram Paley is acting as the envoy for Iran. It’s unclear when his clearance was terminated and what specifically led to the suspension, and sources don’t have any indication of a criminal probe.