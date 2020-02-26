Joe Biden’s Last Stand Ended Up Awfully Shaky

All eyes were on Bernie Sanders, but this debate was also Joe Biden’s last stand. He’s hanging on to a narrow lead in South Carolina, and the stakes are about as big as they could be.

Consider: If Biden loses South Carolina to Sanders, he’s just about done. If he wins, however, all kinds of interesting things potentially start happening. Pressure will mount on the other moderates to get out and rally behind him to make this a Sanders-Biden race (combined age: 155)—at least, pending how Bloomberg does on Super Tuesday, on which he’s placed his big bet, meaning perhaps it’ll be a Sanders-Biden-Bloomberg race for a bit (combined age: 233, or 10 years younger than America).

So how’d Joe do, man?