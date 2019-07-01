CHEAT SHEET
TABLES ARE TURNING
Biden’s Lead Shrinks, Harris and Warren Make Big Gains After Democratic Debates: Poll
Former Vice President Joe Biden’s lead in the polls has shrunk significantly following the Democratic debates last week, making way for Sens. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who both saw an increase in numbers. The CNN/SSRS poll indicates that Biden is still in the lead with 22 percent of registered Democrats or Democrat-leaning independents choosing him—a 10 percent drop from where he was polling in May, CNN reports. Harris jumped by 9 percentage points, and she is now polling at 17 percent. Her jump falls in line with public opinion on the debates. Of those who followed news coverage of them, 41 percent said Harris was the winner, and 46 percent of people who watched all or some of the debates agreed. Warren is not far behind in overall polling, with 15 percent, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) at 14 percent—a four percent drop from where he was before the debates. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg came in around 4 percent, a low number considering his campaign raised an impressive $24.8 million during the first quarter of 2019.