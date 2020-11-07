Joe Biden’s Lead Over Trump Surges in Pennsylvania
CLOSER AND CLOSER
Joe Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania grew to 27,174 votes late Friday, according to the Associated Press, as the former vice president added 7,300 votes and President Donald Trump added 1,875 in the latest dump of ballots to be counted. The state continues to tabulate the results of the presidential elections, which saw unprecedented mail-in voting, and most news outlets have deemed it too close to call for either candidate. The Pennsylvania Secretary of State said that the counting of ballots would continue into Saturday. If Biden were to take the state, he would have enough electoral votes to win the presidential election. Democratic legislators have said they don’t believe Trump can catch up. If the margin between the two candidates is less than .5 percentage points, Pennsylvania law mandates a recount, though Biden is poised to eclipse that gap as more votes from metropolitan areas are counted.