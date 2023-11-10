Biden’s Meeting With Xi Jinping Could Thaw ‘Deep Freeze’ With China

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), the ranking member of the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), says President Joe Biden’s meeting next week with Xi Jinping could be the most important ever between the pair.

He told The New Abnormal’s co-host Danielle Moodie that it will be the first sit-down between Biden and Xi since the Chinese surveillance balloon flew across the U.S. at the beginning of the year and took the air out of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“That kind of sent the relationship into a deep freeze and as a consequence we have seen aggression increase economically in terms of more cyberhacking, more intellectual property theft, more dumping of goods that hurt our businesses. We’ve seen an increased crackdown on human rights, we’ve seen more military aggression, including all kinds of near-catastrophic incidents over the South China Sea or in the Taiwan Strait, in the Indo-Pacific region,” he said. “So it’s really important that the two leaders come together after another series of meetings that have occurred at lower levels of government to basically talk about the outstanding issues in the relationship, hopefully come up with some productive next steps, and get to a better place than where we are right now, which feels a little bit unstable.”

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

He said former President Donald Trump severely undermined America’s relationship with China but that Biden has a unique opportunity to set things back on the right path.

“You don’t beat the CCP in a global economic competition by practicing bigotry or prejudice or hatred toward Chinese origin people or Asian Americans or labeling COVID as ‘kung flu,’” he said. “The way that you compete is to radically revitalize our American ideals and to make sure that we live up to the full promise of what makes America exceptional. What does that mean? It means making sure that we invest in our people.”

Plus! The Daily Beast’s Deputy Politics Editor Sam Brodey breaks down the “Idiot Symposium” otherwise known as this week’s Republican presidential debate.

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.