Biden's Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft

A Biden Administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents.

“Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee. By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening.

Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more than $2,500—but later said they had grabbed it by mistake.

Last week, a second set of charges were filed in Las Vegas for Brinton—with police sharing surveillance footage of them leaving the Harry Reid International Airport with another woman's bag—this one worth an estimated $3,670, according to court documents.

A White House spokesperson didn't immediately return The Daily Beast's request for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.