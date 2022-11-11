Federal Judge Strikes Down Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
‘UNCONSTITUTIONAL’
A federal judge in Texas on Thursday declared President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan illegal less than a month after the program was blocked in a temporary stay issued by an appeals court. In a 26-page opinion, Judge Mark Pittman wrote that the plan—which would cancel up to $20,000 in debt per applicant, dependent on income—was “an unconstitutional exercise of Congress’ legislative power.” The Biden administration has argued that its plan was legitimate under the 2003 HEROES Act, a federal statute that regulates loan assistance to military personnel. Pittman disagreed with the administration’s reasoning, writing that the statute “does not provide the executive branch clear congressional authorization to create a $400 billion student loan forgiveness program.” The ruling was issued from a suit, backed by the Job Creators Network Foundation, on behalf of two borrowers who didn’t qualify for the plan. (One plaintiff had private student loans, while the other wasn’t a Pell Grant recipient and thus wasn’t eligible for an additional $10,000 in forgiven debt.)