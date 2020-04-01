Joe Biden’s ‘Text Team:’ Inside the Presumptive Nominee’s Shift to Digital

In any normal election year, the email sent Sunday from Joe Biden’s campaign would be innocuous—asking volunteers to host an event in their home, or even let a Biden staffer snag their spare bedroom for a while.

But of course, this year isn’t normal. And at least two of the requests outlined in the otherwise ordinary blast would violate the former vice president’s own stay-at-home guidance.

The newly antique missive illustrates the latest challenges that the isolating nature of coronavirus can present for both volunteers and the voters that Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, needs to reach. The campaign acknowledged that difficulty, but said they are adapting accordingly.