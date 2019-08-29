Joe Biden’s ‘War Stories’: You Can’t Beat a Bullshitter With a Bullshitter

The Democratic nomination should be in the bag, but Joe Biden continues to try to self-destruct.

He’s done this before on the campaign trail this year, saying, for example, that he met with the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victims as vice president (the tragedy took place after he left office). Now, the latest example comes by virtue of a Washington Post story highlighting yet another example of Democrat’s attempting to grasp defeat from the jaws of victory, and yet another example of Biden simply making shit up.

In what they describe as a moving but false war story, the Post notes that “ In the space of three minutes, Biden got the time period, the location, the heroic act, the type of medal, the military branch and the rank of the recipient wrong, as well as his own role in the ceremony.”