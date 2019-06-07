NYPD Left ‘Shattered Beyond Belief’ After Two Cop Suicides in Two Days

The New York Police Department has been left in shock after two officers died by suicide over the past two days. Steven Silks, the 62-year-old deputy chief of Queens North, took his life in a patrol car Wednesday. On Thursday, the body of Det. Joe Calabrese, 58, was discovered at Plumb Beach in Brooklyn following a desperate search. “I am shocked and shattered beyond belief,” said Michael Palladino, president of the Detectives’ Endowment Association, where Calabrese was a board member. Sergeants Benevolent Association President Ed Mullins, who once worked with Calabrese, said: “This is a total shock... The NYPD and the city of New York lost a great detective.” Silks, 62, was due to retire in a few weeks. NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said: “Steve truly was one of the most capable and most dependable cops this job has ever seen... The cops here today, I need you to know help is available to you. Help is here. You are never alone.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741