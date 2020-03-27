CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    South Carolina Congressman Joe Cunningham Tests Positive for Coronavirus

    ANOTHER ONE

    Rachel Olding

    Breaking News Editor

    Yuri Gripas/Reuters

    Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-SC) has tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the fourth member of Congress to contract the virus. In a statement, Cunningham said he started self-quarantining on March 19 after being told he’d come into contact with a member of Congress who later tested positive. “While I feel otherwise fine, since March 17th I have been unable to smell or taste, which I learned this week is a potential symptom of COVID-19,” he said. His doctor told him to get tested yesterday and the result came back as positive. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL), and Rep. Ben McAdams (D-UT) have also tested positive in recent days. The loss of taste and smell has emerged as a common symptom among COVID-19 patients.

    Read it at WCBD