South Carolina Congressman Joe Cunningham Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-SC) has tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the fourth member of Congress to contract the virus. In a statement, Cunningham said he started self-quarantining on March 19 after being told he’d come into contact with a member of Congress who later tested positive. “While I feel otherwise fine, since March 17th I have been unable to smell or taste, which I learned this week is a potential symptom of COVID-19,” he said. His doctor told him to get tested yesterday and the result came back as positive. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL), and Rep. Ben McAdams (D-UT) have also tested positive in recent days. The loss of taste and smell has emerged as a common symptom among COVID-19 patients.