Joe Exotic From ‘Tiger King’ Is in Coronavirus Quarantine in Prison

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, the star of the popular Netflix documentary “Tiger King,” has been placed in self-isolation in a Texas prison after multiple inmates there tested positive for COVID-19, according to an interview with his husband Dillon Passage. Maldonado-Passage, a former tiger breeder, is confined at Federal Medical Center Fort Worth, according to NBC, where he’s serving 22 years for conspiracy to commit murder of an animal rights activist featured in the movie, Carole Baskin. He was sentenced in January.