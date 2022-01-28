Joe Exotic Gets One Year Shaved Off Prison Sentence for Plotting to Kill Carole Baskin

Read it at New York Post
Joe Exotic, the infamous star of Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, had his 22-year prison sentence for a murder-for-hire plot reduced by one year on Friday. Exotic was accused and ultimately convicted of hiring two people, including an undercover FBI agent, to kill Carole Baskin, an animal welfare activist who played a prominent role in Tiger King and was an outspoken critic of his treatment of animals. Exotic’s attorneys have argued that the reality TV star wasn’t serious. “He continues to harbor intense feelings of ill will toward me,” Baskin said while testifying against Exotic.