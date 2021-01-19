Joe Exotic Hires Pick-Up Limo in Expectation of Trump Pardon
COMING OUT OF MY CAGE
At some point on Tuesday—Donald Trump’s last full day in office—the president is expected to unveil a list of more than 100 pardons, and one familiar face has perhaps got his hopes too high. Joe Exotic, whose entertaining yet ultimately criminal exploits kept the nation distracted in the early days of the pandemic, has reportedly hired some kind of hideous limousine/pick-up truck hybrid to collect him in the expectation of a Trump pardon. Perris Jones, a reporter KOCO5 in Oklahoma City, posted a photo of the truck—as well as the detail that Exotic will be immediately taken to a secure location upon his release to get his hair done before photos can be taken. Jones reported that Exotic’s team is “absolutely confident” that Trump will come through for him before he leaves office tomorrow.