A ‘Tiger King’ Sequel Is Coming to Netflix This Year With ‘More Madness and Mayhem’

Good news for Tiger King fans: The Hollywood Reporter reports that Netflix has officially announced that Tiger King 2 is on the way. The announcement was vague, but the streaming giant promises “more madness and mayhem” in its next installment of the pop culture phenomenon that kept the country entertained at the start of the pandemic. Rumors have been swirling about the potential sequel since Netflix posted, then quickly deleted, a listing for the series. SNL cast member Kate McKinnon will also be contributing to the phenomenon that is Tiger King on the streaming platform Peacock by playing the central character Joe Exotic.