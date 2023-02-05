Joe Exotic Leaves Everything to Internet Fiancé in New Will

CHEAT SHEET
Joe Exotic has signed a new will from prison, leaving everything he has to his internet fiancé. “I am sick of people standing in line waiting to collect my stuff,” he told TMZ. Exotic met his fiancé Seth Posey in 2021 after Posey won his online “Bachelor King” competition to be his boyfriend. Despite hitting a road bump after Exotic made a boyfriend in prison, the couple seem back on track now that Exotic’s prison paramour has been released. Exotic, who rose to fame through Netflix’s Tiger King docuseries, also signed a do-not-resuscitate order in case he’s left needing life-saving measures. Exotic was sentenced to 21 years in prison in 2022 after he was convicted of two counts of murder-for-hire.