VIDEO: CNN Reporter Valiantly Fends Off Raccoon Attack Outside the White House

It’s been a hectic few days for news reporters—so please spare a thought for CNN correspondent Joe Johns who, while trying his best to update the nation on the president’s condition despite a lack of clear information coming from the White House, was ambushed by a raccoon. Seconds before his New Day slot, Johns was attacked from behind by the sneaky critter, prompting him to roar and throw some kind of cloth covering at it to frighten it off. After successfully completing his news update, Johns can be heard muttering about “Fricking racoons, man,” and revealing he’s previously been ambushed by the creature. “It always comes around right before I’m about to go on TV,” complained the newsman.