Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Reach Temporary Child Custody Agreement

According to TMZ, settlement documents have been filed in the ongoing divorce battle between Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and Jonas Brother Joe Jonas pertaining to child custody, an issue Turner brought to the fore in late September when she filed a petition to return their two daughters to the U.K. and alleged that Jonas was keeping them in New York unlawfully. “An amicable resolution on all issues between them is forthcoming,” the docs reportedly say, and a temporary child custody agreement stipulates that Turner will have the kids from October 9 through 21, after which Jonas will take care of them through November 2. While the dispute unfolds, Turner has been staying at Taylor Swift’s Tribeca apartment.