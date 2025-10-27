Joe Jonas Fires Back at World Series Performance Haters

Anthony Hopkins, 87, shared the exact moment that turned him sober with The New York Times. The Oscar-winning actor, whose memoir We Did OK, Kid will be published Nov. 4, went on The Interview podcast and recalled a night in the 70s that changed the trajectory of his life. On Dec. 29, 1975, Hopkins was drunk driving in California in a “blackout” when he had a moment of clarity. “I realized that I could have killed somebody,” he said, recalling that as the moment he realized he was an alcoholic. Hopkins said he heard a voice inside his head saying, “It’s all over. Now you can start living.” He described the voice as “male” and “like a radio voice,” one that took away his “craving to drink.” The voice was a power “beyond his understanding,” he told David Marchese, “I chose to call it God, I didn’t know what else to call it.” This year, The Silence of the Lambs actor will celebrate 50 years sober.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Anthony Hopkins Got Sober After Hearing 'Radio Voice''BEYOND MY UNDERSTANDING'The ‘Silence of the Lambs’ star opened up about a moment in which he “could have killed somebody.”
- 2Golf Personality Dead at 31 After ‘Sudden Medical Issue’UNEXPECTEDThe Barstool Sports star passed away over the weekend.
Shop with ScoutedThis Rosemary Shampoo Is the Ultimate Antidote for Hair LossHAIR TODAYPlus, it smells amazing.
- 3Joe Jonas Fires Back at World Series Performance HatersCAN NEVER WIN“Sorry, this isn’t the Super Bowl; there is no halftime show,” one viewer wrote.
- 4Cat. 5 Hurricane Bears Down on Island in Worst-Case ScenarioMONSTER STORM“Catastrophic” flash floods are expected to pose a life-threatening risk.
Shop with ScoutedThis Device Reduces Snoring and Sleep Apnea Without a MaskELITE SLEEPTake control of your sleep by using the eXciteOSA for just 20 minutes a day.
- 5Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Prison Release Date RevealedBEHIND BARSThe rap mogul is not projected to be released from prison until 2028.
- 6WATCH: Jet Plows Through Flock of Birds in Hellish SceneGRISLYThe jet had only been in the air a few seconds.
- 7Princess Diana’s Sister Hospitalized After Serious AccidentHORSE INCIDENTPrince William and Harry’s aunt has been a “handful” while in hospital, her brother says.
- 8Sydney Sweeney Left Speechless Over Bond Girl RumorsSHAKENThe actress paused for several seconds before giving a non-answer to the direct question.
Shop with ScoutedWomanizer’s New Toy Promises Next-Level Blended OrgasmsDOUBLE THE PLEASUREThe dual stimulator merges advanced 3D pleasure air technology with deep G-spot vibrations to deliver blended orgasms.
- 9Norwegian Cruise Ship Rescues Dozens Stranded at SeaLUCKY RESCUEIt has not been made clear who the people rescued by the ship were.
- 10NFL Star Arrested for DWI and Weapons ChargeREPEAT OFFENDERIt is the second time this year he has been arrested on suspicion of driving intoxicated.
A popular Barstool Sports golf influencer has died at 31. Cody “Beef” Franke passed away from “a sudden medical issue,” the Barstool Sports podcast for golfers, Fore Play, said in a statement. “Cody truly loved the game of golf,” the statement continued, calling Franke “the nicest guy in the world.” David Portnoy, the CEO of the sports media company, shared on X that “Barstool lost a member of our family this weekend.” In December 2024, Portnoy posted a video of Franke, announcing him as the Head Golf Professional for the Fore Play podcast. “Golf has always been home for me,” Franke said in a March interview, reflecting on growing up playing the sport in Chicago and working as a PGA of America Golf Professional at clubs in California and Wisconsin. According to TMZ, Franke was attending a wedding in the Dominican Republic when the medical emergency occurred.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Until I started bleaching my naturally brunette mane, I never experienced much hair loss or shedding. Aside from the occasional split end (my hair is fine but abundant—read: constantly tangled), hair loss wasn’t something I had to think about. This all changed during the early days of the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. Armed with our beauty editor credentials and far too much confidence, my friend and I decided to DIY our own highlights in her apartment. We headed to Sally Beauty in our face masks, secured the supplies, and watched YouTube videos on proper highlighting techniques before attempting it ourselves. Spoiler alert: it was a terrible idea. I traded my “money piece” highlights for uneven breakage that looked like accidental curtain bangs.
Fast-forward to 2024, and I decided it was time to do something about the breakage if I wanted to continue to be a blonde. While editing a writer’s story about rosemary oil’s potential to combat thinning hair, I stumbled across Nécessaire’s new rosemary collection and decided it was a good time to try the brand’s Rosemary Multi-Protein Shampoo. Frankly, the scent alone is reason enough to repurchase (if they bottled it as a perfume, I’d wear it daily), but it’s the results that won me over.
Within a couple of weeks, the bleach-damaged pieces around my hairline started to feel stronger. After a month, I noticed new growth—something I hadn’t seen since 2019. The formula pairs rosemary oil and plant-derived surfactants with a “micro-dose of Capixyl,” an anti-thinning peptide complex formulated to reduce shedding and promote density. While the research on rosemary oil’s effectiveness for treating hair loss is still mixed, anecdotally, I’m impressed. After a year of using the Rosemary Multi-Protein Shampoo, my strands look healthier, my hairline feels fuller, and I’m finally seeing progress after years of damage control. I can finally get face-framing highlights again without risk of my hair falling out.
Whether you’re dealing with damage from hair coloring, heat styling, or other things like stress and genetics, Nécessaire’s Rosemary Multi-Protein Shampoo is a great place to start.
Joe Jonas Fires Back at World Series Performance Haters
Joe Jonas responded to baseball fans who were not impressed with the Jonas Brothers’ performance at the World Series over the weekend. The band’s performance—a tribute to cancer survivors—players, coaches, and fans held up signs to commemorate their loved ones that have been affected by cancer. The brothers participated by holding a sign celebrating their dad, Kevin Jonas Sr., who is a cancer survivor. Fans expressed their annoyance at the performance’s interruption of the game. “You stopped the game for a performance?” one user wrote under an MLB Instagram post. “Sorry, this isn’t the Super Bowl; there is no halftime show. So ridiculous,” another fan wrote. Joe Jonas then joined in, commenting on post, “Why these guys?” The MLB has reported that the league and its 30 clubs are founding donors for the cancer research initiative Stand Up to Cancer, donating $50 million since 2009.
Jamaica is bracing for what is feared could become the worst storm to hit the Caribbean nation in history. Hurricane Melissa was upgraded to a category five hurricane early on Monday, and could bring devastation to much of the country wth 165 mph winds and “catastrophic” flooding. Evacuation orders have been issued across parts of its capital, Kingston, while the entire island has been deemed “threatened.” Melissa is currently about 100 miles to the south but is expected to turn north on Monday night and rake across the island, according to forecasts. She is moving slowly at just 3 mph, raising concerns about prolonged heavy rainfall. The U.S.-based National Hurricane Center says 40 inches of rain are expected, the BBC reports. There are also fears over life-threatening storm surges. “Do not venture out of your safe shelter,” the center said Monday, according to The Washington Post. “Catastrophic and life-threatening flash flooding and numerous landslides are likely today through Tuesday. Destructive winds, especially in the mountains, will begin by this evening, leading to extensive infrastructural damage, long-lasting power and communication outages, and isolated communities.” Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness told “every Jamaican to prepare, stay indoors during the storm, and comply with evacuation orders.” Minister of Local Government, Desmond McKenzie, warned, “Many of these communities will not survive the flooding,” The Guardian reports.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Strapping a mask to your face is not everyone’s idea of a relaxing bedtime ritual. Fortunately, there’s a better solution for reducing snoring and sleep apnea symptoms. Spring Sleep offers a snoring and sleep apnea reduction tool that only requires 20 minutes of your day—less time than it takes to watch your favorite sitcom.
Introducing the eXciteOSA, a daytime sleep therapy device that uses oral muscle stimulation to reduce snoring and treat the root cause of mild sleep apnea.
The device is FDA-cleared for safe, effective use and clinically tested to reduce snoring and apnea symptoms using Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES) therapy. Plus, the free app lets you track your sleep progress to see results as early as six weeks.
According to the brand, the eXciteOSA helped reduce snoring for 90 percent of users, helped reduce mild sleep apnea for 78 percent of users, and 89 percent of bed partners noticed a difference in their partner’s snoring. If you’re looking for a non-pharmaceutical solution for snoring and sleep apnea symptoms, look no further.
Sean “Diddy” Combs will be eligible for release from prison in 2028. The 55-year-old music mogul’s projected release date was listed as May 8, 2028, according to the Bureau of Prisons website. Combs was sentenced to 4 years and 2 months behind bars after a jury found him guilty in July of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs, who is incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City, was accused of manipulating women and leveraging his business empires to run drug-induced “freak-offs” that lasted up to four days. He did not take the stand in his eight-week trial, which included testimony against him from ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and rapper Kid Cudi. The rapper was acquitted of his sex trafficking and racketeering charges, which could have resulted in a life-in-prison sentence. President Trump said the rapper asked him for a pardon, but his aide shot down a TMZ report that he was considering the move, saying there was “zero truth” to the rumor.
A jumbo jet was left covered in bloody streaks with its nose caved in after it plowed through dozens of birds shortly after takeoff. Footage from on board the Saudia flight shows the Boeing 777-300’s wing and engine being peppered by small birds. Flight SV340 lifted off from Algiers, the capital city of Algeria, on its way to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Images taken of the nine-year-old plane following the incident show its nose cone with a significant dent and dark, grisly smears across the nose and fuselage and wings. Air Live reports that birds also struck the engines and landing gear. Footage taken from inside the cabin shows the plane accelerating down the runway and then making contact with the birds seconds after its wheels leave the ground. Crew aboard the plane decided the best course of action was to proceed to their destination, where they landed safely. No human injuries were reported. Inspections were carried out on the plane upon arrival. “The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority,” the airline said, according to Air Live. “Our engineering teams are conducting a detailed examination in line with international safety standards.”
Lady Sarah McCorquodale, the sister of Princess Diana, has been admitted to a hospital after being “seriously injured.” Her brother, Earl Spencer, revealed that McCorquodale, 70, had a “really bad fall” from a horse. Spencer sat down on Gyles Brandreth’s Rosebud podcast to share that she has a long recovery and joked that his sister has been “quite a handful as a patient.” “She’s quite punchy,” he said. Spencer reported that the doctor said, “She’s quite a character, isn’t she?” McCorquodale dated King Charles for two years before he went on to date her younger sister, Diana. The sisters shared no bitter feelings about their shared lover. In fact, McCorquodale takes credit for the royal couple’s pairing, claiming she played “cupid.” The public feud between William and Harry has reportedly divided family relationships. Lady McCorquodale is one of the few family members who have a relationship with both brothers—she was also one of the few people Diana trusted toward the end of her life.
Sydney Sweeney spluttered when pressed about swirling 007 casting chatter, before teasing she’d “have more fun as James Bond.” Sweeney, 28, was asked point-blank by Variety about “Bond girl” rumors and initially faltered, saying “I can’t...” and then pausing for seven seconds before adding, “I don’t know”—and pausing for another 10 seconds, before regaining her footing. “I’ve always been a huge fan of the franchise, and I’m excited and curious to see what they do with it,” she said. When asked if she would be interested, she replied: “Depends on the script… I think I’d have more fun as James Bond.” The exchange came during a wide-ranging profile that also charted her awards buzz for Christy Martin biopic Christy, which opens Nov. 7, and December thriller The Housemaid‚ both of which she produced. The article notes Sweeney’s MMA background and her breakout work in Reality, Euphoria, and The White Lotus, credentials that have fueled speculation she could slot into the Bond movies in one form or another. Earlier this year, Sweeney was spotted attending the lavish Venice wedding of Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos, whose Amazon corporation now controls the rights to the Bond franchise.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you’re looking for a way to level up cuffing season this fall, consider your search over. Womanizer’s new Next Duo is here to heat things up—whether you’re flying solo or spending the season with your S.O.
The dual stimulator features the brand’s next-gen 3D Pleasure Air technology combined with deep G-spot vibrations, all engineered to deliver blended orgasms (that’s clitoral and vaginal stimulation happening at the same time). “Blended orgasms are unique because they activate different nerve pathways simultaneously,” explains Elisabeth Neumann, Sexologist and Head of User Research at Womanizer. “The outer clitoris and the vagina send signals through partly separate pleasure routes to the brain. This parallel activation leads to overlapping but distinct patterns of arousal. Many people describe the resulting sensations as deeper, longer-lasting, and more full-body than those from single-point stimulation.”
Womanizer is calling the Next Duo its most innovative product yet—and testers agree. In trials, 97 percent of participants said they were more likely to reach a blended orgasm with the Next Duo than with any other toy. Even better, 91 percent reported feeling happier, more relaxed, and less stressed afterward.
Considering that some studies show orgasms release endorphins and lower cortisol, think of this as your new go-to for pleasure and stress relief. After all, fall and winter are the perfect time to invest in your sexual wellness routine—and the Next Duo might just become the highlight of cuffing season.
A Norwegian Cruise ship deviated from its planned route to rescue 63 people stranded in the Ionian Sea. The rescue took place southwest of the picturesque Greek island of Zakynthos on October 22. It has not been made clear who the people rescued by the ship were. The Daily Beast has contacted Norwegian Cruise Lines for more information. Those stranded were brought onboard the rescuing Norwegian Epic and taken to Greece. A spokesperson for the company told USA Today, “The individuals were brought on board and tended to by the ship’s crew who provided a medical evaluation, food and other items for their comfort. Following a mandatory directive from the Rescue Coordination Centre, the ship proceeded to Kalamata, Greece where the rescued individuals were turned over to the Greek authorities. We appreciate our guests’ patience and understanding during this unexpected interruption to their journey.” According to The Daily Mail, the Epic had set off from Italy and had been due to stop by Greece, Malta, Italy and France. It is understood to have returned to its original itinerary following the rescue. The Ionian Sea is a long bay off the Mediterranean.
NFL icon Adrian Peterson has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and for the unlawful possession of a weapon, jail records show. The 40-year-old running back was booked around 9.30 a.m. on October 26 in Sugar Land, Texas, KHOU reports. It is the second time he has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence this year. The Associated Press reports that on that occasion, he was picked up in Minnesota, driving while impaired, after attending a draft event with fans. According to TMZ, he was seen going “83 in a 55 MPH zone at just after 3 a.m.” Cops in Minnesota said he recorded a 0.14 percent blood alcohol level, some way above the accepted 0.08 percent limit in the state. This time around, the Minnesota Vikings hero was arrested near where he was raised in Palestine, Texas. The 2012 MVP has played 15 seasons in the highest level of American football.