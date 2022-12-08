Happiness Begins With This Joe Jonas-Backed Canned Sangria

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I am a bubbly beverage fiend—water, cider, whatever. If it sparkles, so do I. But I didn’t expect such an intoxicating, soul-shining experience to occur upon my first sip of Ohza’s Fizzy Sangria. It felt like every taste bud on my tongue was delicately bedazzled by a seamstress in a playful power suit at a five-star restaurant. And to make me even more of a sucker for this magical canned concoction, the sangria’s mastermind is none other than Joe Jonas. (He recently became the brand’s co-owner.) So not only is 25-year-old me (still) screaming over how good this drink is, but 12-year-old Kelsey has got me goin’ f*cking crazy.

The canned sangria cocktails come in Fizzy Red (red dress! Yes, I know that’s Nick’s line.) and Fizzy White flavors, and they pack a real punch with up to 80% less sugar and 60% fewer calories than other homemade or restaurant options. Their Original Canned Mimosa & Sangria cocktails are also vegan and gluten-free (because, as the site states, “gluten’s the worst”), and you can get them delivered right to your door. So once you also fall head over heels (high heels!) for these and realize you’ve almost finished your 12-pack, rest assured you can seamlessly place another order—no need to send out an S.O.S. because Joe Jonas and the Ohza fam have you covered (and delightfully bubbly).

Ohza also sells canned mimosas (Classic, Mango, Cranberry, and the new Grapefruit flavor) and Classic Peach Bellinis, available in 12 oz packs of 12, 24, and 36. And in case you were wondering, 12 cans of Ohza is equivalent to four champagne bottles and two cartons of juice, which gives you more bang for your bubbly buck

So whether you want a little something else to celebrate your bestie’s bday to pair with some cake by the ocean, or something classy to toast to a chill night in with takeout and friends, this canned sangria will “bb” delicious.

