Joe Jonas Spotted Flirting in Post-Divorce Romance
LOVEBUG
“Cake by the Ocean” singer Joe Jonas is hard launching his new flame Tatiana Gabriela. She is best known for starring in Bad Bunny’s ‘‘Baile Inolvidable’’ music video and modeling in campaigns for brands like Diane von Furstenberg. After settling his divorce with Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner in late 2024, the middle Jonas brother has kept it lowkey in the romance department. He has dated casually since splitting with his ex-wife, citing the experience as inspiration for a song off his latest solo album, Music for People Who Believe in Love. Now, Jonas has seemingly confirmed his relationship after commenting a drool emoji under Gabriela’s Instagram post celebrating New Year’s Eve. While the singer had a busy 2025 celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Jonas Brothers, he still had time to find new love. Sources tell Us Weekly that the two first began seeing each other last summer and that the model has met Jonas’ two young daughters.