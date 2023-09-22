CHEAT SHEET
Joe Jonas Wishes Aspiring Parents ‘Good Luck’ Amid Custody Battle
Joe Jonas, who is currently locked in a high-profile tug-of-war over custody of his two children with actress Sophie Turner, from whom he filed for divorce earlier this month, seemed to allude to the drama while on stage on Thursday with the Jonas Brothers. The ongoing drama peaked Thursday when Turner filed documents alleging Jonas is wrongfully retaining their daughters in New York City. Before playing the band’s song “Little Bird,” Thursday night, Jonas said, “This next one is all about being a parent,” and added “good luck” to all aspiring parents. Eeek!