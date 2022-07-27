Manchin, Schumer Materialize With Deal Including Energy, Health Care Provisions
WONDERS NEVER CEASE
It’s a Wednesday miracle: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) say they have reached an agreement on legislation that would overhaul health care and energy costs, reform the tax code, and help fight climate change. Their announcement comes after Manchin seemingly killed an earlier version of the expansive package, privately saying he would not back climate or tax proposals, and publicly voicing inflation concerns. It was not immediately clear how or when he changed his mind, but in a Wednesday statement announcing the bill, known as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, Manchin said, “Build Back Better is dead, and instead we have the opportunity to make our country stronger by bringing Americans together.” President Joe Biden has signed off on the deal, according to a statement from his administration. Calling the legislation historic “if enacted”—a key caveat, since it is destined to meet ferocious Republican opposition—Biden praised the senators “for the extraordinary effort” it took to reach an agreement.