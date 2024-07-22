Independent West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin is reportedly considering a return to the Democratic party in the wake of Joe Biden’s exit from the 2024 race.

CNN’s Jake Tapper revealed in a post on X Sunday that the 76-year-old is even considering “throwing his hat into the ring,” citing sources close to Manchin.

Those rumors were seemingly confirmed by CBS’ Robert Costa, who, citing two unidentified sources, said Democratic donors and officials were “reaching out to Sen. Joe Manchin to consider standing for the presidential nomination.”

Costa later wrote: “Manchin is now considering re-registering as a Democrat to offer Democrats an alternative to VP Harris.” He added that “no final decision has been made but talks continue tonight in his inner circle.”

Manchin is reportedly mulling over his decision and will talk to donors and officials about his chances in the coming days.

“We’re looking at a Democratic party that is convulsing tonight,” Costa said.

Manchin has not publicly declared his intentions, but news of his potential presidential bid comes hours after he called on Biden to drop out of the race and “pass the torch to a new generation.”

“I’m hoping for that, because I think it will leave him with a tremendous legacy as one of the greatest leaders that we’ve had,” he told CNN’s Jake Tapper on State of the Union. “I say this, and I came to the decision with a heavy heart, that I think it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Manchin’s office for comment.

It’s not the first time Manchin has flirted with the possibility of the running for leader of the free world: In 2023 he floated a run alongside centrist group No Labels as a third-party candidate, but ultimately dropped the idea.

“Not exactly unexpected,” Rachel Maddow said on MSNBC Sunday night, citing two sources who also spoke with NBC News.

“He has long both invited and stoked speculation that he would be a presidential candidate at some point.”

When pressed by Tapper Sunday morning about how the party should make its decision on a new nominee, Manchin said it should be an “open process.”

“I think that we have a lot of talent on the bench,” said Manchin, while naming two specific governors he thought could take up the job: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

“I’m partial to governors because a governor can’t afford to be partisan,” he said.

Manchin announced in May that he was leaving the Democrats and registering as an independent, after decades of service in the party.

“My commitment to do everything I can to bring our country together has led me to register as an independent with no party affiliation,” he wrote on X at the time.

He subsequently said of his decision to leave the party: “I can speak to both sides without having a brand. The brands have gotten so bad if you have a D by your name... you’re supposed to hate Republicans. If you have a R by your name, you’re supposed to hate Democrats. I don’t hate either one and each one is not our enemy. We need to come together as a country.”