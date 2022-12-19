Joe Manchin Dodges Question About Leaving the Dems: ‘I’ll Let You Know’
COPY CAT
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) dodged questions on Sunday about whether he’d follow Arizona’s Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in ditching the Democratic Party. Manchin was asked on CBS’s Face the Nation about his comments on serving in the Senate as an “independent voice.” Instead of responding directly, he pointed fingers at partisanship in Congress, saying he’d sit back and watch what happens with the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the Inflation Reduction Act first. He added that he doesn’t think “Democrats have all the answers” and doesn’t feel that “Republicans are always wrong.” “If people are trying to stop something from doing so much good because of politics, thinking somebody else will get credit for it, let’s see how that plays out. And then I’ll let you know later what I decide to do,” he said, adding that Democrats “know how independent I am.”